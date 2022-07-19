Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 107,580 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 39,992.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

