Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.46.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $406.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

