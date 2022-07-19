SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.