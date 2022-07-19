3,214 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $239,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 60,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

NYSE VLO opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.