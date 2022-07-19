Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,349 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $29,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.43.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

