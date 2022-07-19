Whittier Trust Co. Sells 399 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.42.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

