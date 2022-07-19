Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,733 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.02. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.