Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.