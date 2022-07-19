Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,828,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $54.94.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
