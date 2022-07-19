Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $439.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $44.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.
In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,672 shares of company stock valued at $58,558. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
