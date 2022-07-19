Whittier Trust Co. Has $14.67 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of AES worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

