Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 212,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VRP opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.