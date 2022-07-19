Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7 %

FICO stock opened at $425.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.13.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.20.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.