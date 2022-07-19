SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 796.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $425.40 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

