Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

