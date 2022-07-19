Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AES opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.