Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,486 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

STERIS Stock Down 0.6 %

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average of $226.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

