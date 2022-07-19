Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart Stock Performance

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.