WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

