SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,854,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

