Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $34,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

