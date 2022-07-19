SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 144,216 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 678.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

