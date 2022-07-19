WBH Advisory Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

