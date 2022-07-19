WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

