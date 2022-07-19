Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

