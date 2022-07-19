2,798 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

