PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

