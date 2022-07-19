Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

