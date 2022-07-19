Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 13,078 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 592.3% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

