Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 2.8 %

SYK opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average is $242.67. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.