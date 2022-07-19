Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $284.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.61 and its 200 day moving average is $319.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

