Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

