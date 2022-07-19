Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,841 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.89.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.