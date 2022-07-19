Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

