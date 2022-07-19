NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

