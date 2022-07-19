Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 157,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

