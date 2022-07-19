Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $505.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

