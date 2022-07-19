Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

PPG opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

