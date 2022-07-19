Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average of $214.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

