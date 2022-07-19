Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.