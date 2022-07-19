Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $86,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

