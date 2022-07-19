Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of BX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.