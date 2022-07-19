Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

