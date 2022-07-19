Dash Acquisitions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

