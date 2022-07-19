Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 22,300 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,437 shares of company stock worth $1,595,975 and sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

