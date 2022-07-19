CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $124.48 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,524 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $124,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.84. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.