AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

