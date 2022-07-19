Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 268,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.