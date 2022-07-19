Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Illumina were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

