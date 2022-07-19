Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,700 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

