Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

